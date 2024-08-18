TXO Partners, L.P. (TXO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 20th

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share on Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th.

TXO Partners has a payout ratio of 93.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect TXO Partners to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.2%.

TXO opened at $20.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $630.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.05. TXO Partners has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $23.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.85.

TXO Partners ( NYSE:TXO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). TXO Partners had a negative net margin of 60.08% and a positive return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $57.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.77 million. Analysts anticipate that TXO Partners will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keith A. Hutton acquired 878,000 shares of TXO Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,004,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Keith A. Hutton acquired 878,000 shares of TXO Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $17,560,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,000,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,004,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bob R. Simpson purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

