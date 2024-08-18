Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 5,388 Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:IQI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.21. 144,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,169. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0631 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%.

(Free Report)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.