Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Has $213,000 Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,630,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,181,000 after buying an additional 405,114 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 9.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,586,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,303,000 after purchasing an additional 776,965 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,983,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,311,000 after purchasing an additional 147,826 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 542.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,282,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AEP. Scotiabank lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.38.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,978,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,669. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.41. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $104.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.