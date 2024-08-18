Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Has $354,000 Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.6 %

EMR stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,416,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,502. The stock has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

