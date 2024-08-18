Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 369.3% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,279,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,032,000 after purchasing an additional 256,984 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCIT stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.49. 5,293,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,029,990. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.05. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $82.64.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3011 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.