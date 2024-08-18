Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,624 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,643 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 41.9% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 45,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. Summa Corp. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $384,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,781,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,540 shares of company stock valued at $879,291 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.81. The stock had a trading volume of 16,336,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,615,598. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.23 and its 200 day moving average is $83.92. The firm has a market cap of $107.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.