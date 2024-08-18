Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Sells 366 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 66.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,610,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,708. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $87.74. The company has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.09.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

OKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

