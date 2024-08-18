Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,818 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $61,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 153.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 329.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Tyler Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.31.

Shares of TYL traded up $2.16 on Friday, hitting $584.17. 177,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $361.16 and a 1 year high of $593.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $526.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $472.39.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $540.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.01 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 275 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.26, for a total value of $159,021.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,840.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 275 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.26, for a total value of $159,021.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,840.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.49, for a total transaction of $3,603,062.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,236,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,325 shares of company stock worth $8,173,368. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

