Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Boosted by Boomfish Wealth Group LLC

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,083 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.79.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,951,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,628. The stock has a market cap of $148.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Profile



Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

