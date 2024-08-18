Uniswap (UNI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $60.54 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $6.35 or 0.00010614 BTC on major exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $3.81 billion and $60.54 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009631 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.67 or 0.00111440 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000138 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 85.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,109,615 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,109,614.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.37106252 USD and is down -2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1076 active market(s) with $54,641,937.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

