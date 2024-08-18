Uquid Coin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $243,325.96 (UQC)

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $5.33 or 0.00008855 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $53.25 million and $243,325.96 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @uquidcard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is a system that simplifies the use of cryptocurrencies by offering debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR, as well as cryptocurrency ATMs around the world. It was awarded “the top debit card of the year” in 2016. The UQUD team plans to use the Ethereum blockchain to improve their services and offer new features such as visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) will serve as the platform’s medium of exchange.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

