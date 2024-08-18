Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of Uranium Energy stock opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.64. Uranium Energy has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -161.67 and a beta of 1.86.
Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Uranium Energy had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. Analysts expect that Uranium Energy will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.
