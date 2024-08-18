Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Uranium Energy stock opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.64. Uranium Energy has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -161.67 and a beta of 1.86.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Uranium Energy had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. Analysts expect that Uranium Energy will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Uranium Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UEC. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $466,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 9,147,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,979,000 after purchasing an additional 90,522 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Uranium Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 224,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Articles

