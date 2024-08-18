USDB 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10.33 Million (USDB)

USDB (USDB) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. USDB has a total market cap of $291.02 million and approximately $10.33 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDB has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One USDB token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDB alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About USDB

USDB’s total supply is 291,793,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 289,664,704 tokens. USDB’s official website is blast.io/en. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2.

USDB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 291,793,174.3530354 with 291,300,928.7620201 in circulation. The last known price of USDB is 1.00035321 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $4,873,803.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.