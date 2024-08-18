VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Short Interest Up 6.4% in July

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the July 15th total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Shares of NYSE EGY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.67. 900,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,150. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $691.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.19. VAALCO Energy has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $7.51.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $116.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. 50.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of VAALCO Energy from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

