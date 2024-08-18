Vai (VAI) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Vai (VAI) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Vai token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a total market cap of $4.08 million and approximately $9,467.51 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vai has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vai Profile

Vai launched on November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 4,084,816 tokens. Vai’s official website is venus.io. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/venusprotocol. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

Buying and Selling Vai

