Values First Advisors Inc. Acquires 158 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 3,382,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,396,000 after buying an additional 1,653,211 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 10,628.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,253,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,020 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,764,000 after purchasing an additional 308,117 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 309.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 240,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,029,000 after purchasing an additional 182,103 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 154.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 157,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,907,000 after purchasing an additional 95,746 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GBIL stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.00. 406,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,750. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.93. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.66 and a 12 month high of $100.89.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.