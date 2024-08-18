Values First Advisors Inc. Acquires 88 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pool by 30,047.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,322,000 after purchasing an additional 183,288 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $444,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $917,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Pool by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

POOL stock traded down $1.81 on Friday, reaching $345.28. 193,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,639. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.42. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00. Pool Co. has a one year low of $293.51 and a one year high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

POOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pool from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.22.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

