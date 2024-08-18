Values First Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,364,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.41, for a total value of $236,175.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,681.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,309 shares of company stock worth $6,642,470. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG traded down $1.19 on Friday, reaching $478.98. 809,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,632. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $482.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $443.20 and its 200-day moving average is $407.67. The company has a market cap of $169.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.46, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $462.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.30.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

