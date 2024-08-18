Values First Advisors Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Values First Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 649.2% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Stock Up 0.2 %

TMDX traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $170.28. 1,334,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,928. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.66 and its 200-day moving average is $116.57. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $173.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 9.37. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -500.82 and a beta of 1.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $114.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 117.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $117.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

In other news, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 4,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $652,785.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,514.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 4,289 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $652,785.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,514.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.33, for a total value of $3,186,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,146 shares in the company, valued at $27,587,352.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,163 shares of company stock worth $11,556,922 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

