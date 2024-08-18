Values First Advisors Inc. Has $431,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Values First Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $86,364,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 173,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,124,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 312,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,990,000 after buying an additional 48,549 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $1,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,305. The stock has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.06.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.83.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

