Values First Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Celldex Therapeutics were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 139,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 48,231 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 112,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $824,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,618,000.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLDX traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.18. 809,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,318. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average is $38.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.58. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $53.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a negative net margin of 1,809.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLDX shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celldex Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Celldex Therapeutics

Insider Transactions at Celldex Therapeutics

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, SVP Diane C. Young sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $1,586,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $1,046,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,410.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diane C. Young sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $1,586,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,115 shares in the company, valued at $74,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,332 shares of company stock worth $9,155,821 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Celldex Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.