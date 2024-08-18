Values First Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Values First Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,635 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,750 shares during the period. Synovus Financial makes up approximately 1.2% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 43.5% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 614 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $28,366.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,284.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $28,366.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,833 shares in the company, valued at $685,284.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. bought 24,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.40 per share, with a total value of $916,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,461.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,557,245 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE SNV traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.35. 1,198,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,525. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $47.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.12. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $563.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.52 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.44.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

