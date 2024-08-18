Values First Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xometry were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,488,000 after buying an additional 76,976 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,972,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,165,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xometry by 20.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,270,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after purchasing an additional 217,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Xometry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Xometry alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XMTR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Xometry from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Xometry from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Xometry from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xometry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xometry

In other Xometry news, insider Subir Dutt acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,735.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,286 shares of company stock valued at $27,662 in the last three months. 19.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xometry Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of XMTR stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.33. The company had a trading volume of 571,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.38 million, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average is $17.96. Xometry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.74.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.13. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $132.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xometry

(Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.