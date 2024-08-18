Values First Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Values First Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 61.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,062 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global-E Online were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 5.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 31.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 3.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Global-E Online by 18.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global-E Online presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.82.

Global-E Online Stock Performance

Shares of GLBE traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.56. 1,335,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,071. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day moving average is $34.11. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.70 and a beta of 1.10. Global-E Online Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 20.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global-E Online Ltd. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Global-E Online Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

