Values First Advisors Inc. Sells 420 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Values First Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Get Entegris alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entegris news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,265. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,265. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $3,803,197.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,995,252.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,810 shares of company stock worth $9,605,115. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENTG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Entegris

Entegris Stock Down 0.5 %

ENTG stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.81. 1,202,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,849. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.13 and a 52 week high of $147.57. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $812.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.43 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Entegris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.