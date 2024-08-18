Values First Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Values First Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,451 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gentex in the second quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNTX. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Gentex from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Gentex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of Gentex stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.64. 1,237,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,001. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). Gentex had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $572.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.28 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Insider Activity at Gentex

In other Gentex news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $162,513.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gentex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.