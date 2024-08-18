Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,663,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,716,000 after buying an additional 6,238,875 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $238,242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,307,000 after buying an additional 3,279,281 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 147.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,577,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,630,000 after buying an additional 2,730,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,326,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,221,000 after buying an additional 2,551,005 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,669,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,143,843. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.55. The company has a market cap of $133.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

