Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,356,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,304,000 after purchasing an additional 595,576 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 524.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,868,000 after acquiring an additional 584,356 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,881,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,407.1% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 354,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,550,000 after acquiring an additional 353,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,063,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,205,000 after purchasing an additional 212,518 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $251.15. 369,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,178. The firm has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $254.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.