Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,585 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.93. 1,249,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,873. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $78.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.65.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

