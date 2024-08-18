Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 4.3% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. owned 0.20% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $34,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VBK traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $254.67. The company had a trading volume of 292,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,797. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.63 and a 1 year high of $268.30.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
