Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 4.3% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. owned 0.20% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $34,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $254.67. The company had a trading volume of 292,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,797. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.63 and a 1 year high of $268.30.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.