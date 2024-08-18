Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by World Equity Group Inc.

World Equity Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,423,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,911,000 after acquiring an additional 10,681,472 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16,265.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,869,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,820,000 after buying an additional 14,778,366 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,768,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,125,000 after buying an additional 167,767 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,580,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,807,000 after buying an additional 363,736 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,113,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,453,000 after buying an additional 105,919 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VXUS traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,284,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,095. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $63.10.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.484 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.