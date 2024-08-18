Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.69. 1,451,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,659. The stock has a market cap of $119.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $169.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.10 and its 200 day moving average is $159.81.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.