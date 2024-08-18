Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 505,371 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 116,659 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $33,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.38.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

PFGC traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,149,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,519. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $52.92 and a 12 month high of $78.54.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

