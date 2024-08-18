Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $139.79 Million Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 92.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,285,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616,049 shares during the quarter. DoorDash comprises about 1.3% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.31% of DoorDash worth $139,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,976 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,470,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,242,000 after acquiring an additional 74,504 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,469,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,281,000 after purchasing an additional 242,956 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 11,416.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,455,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in DoorDash by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,079,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,490,000 after purchasing an additional 964,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $5,685,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 11,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $1,296,800.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 183,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,270,735.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $5,685,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,187 shares of company stock valued at $57,611,706 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DASH. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DoorDash from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.93.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,485,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,313. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.78. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $143.34. The firm has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of -119.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.67.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

