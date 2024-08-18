Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Increases Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 30.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 280,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,984 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $47,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EGP. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1,938.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EGP shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $178.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.85.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

EGP stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.98. The company had a trading volume of 228,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,121. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.75 and a 12-month high of $192.61.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.91). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $159.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 110.20%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.