Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Lowers Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,905 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems makes up about 3.5% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $382,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $882.30.

MPWR traded down $6.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $914.66. 448,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,897. The company has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 109.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $828.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $743.51. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $392.10 and a 1 year high of $925.90.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.59%.

In related news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total value of $29,978,562.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,428 shares in the company, valued at $134,507,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $668,637.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,510,330.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 37,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.20, for a total value of $29,978,562.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,428 shares in the company, valued at $134,507,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,456 shares of company stock valued at $71,350,378 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

