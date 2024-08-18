Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Makes New $184.98 Million Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 281,465 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $184,982,000. Intuit comprises about 1.7% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Intuit as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 582.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,847,000 after buying an additional 52,334 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Management now owns 613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $760.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $691.77.

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $525,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $653.53. 765,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,588. The company has a market cap of $182.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $473.56 and a 1-year high of $676.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $631.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $633.69.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.80 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

