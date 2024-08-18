Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 166,090 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,105,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,090 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.03% of Rambus worth $64,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rambus during the first quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 240.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Rambus during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rambus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

Rambus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.32. 1,138,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,470. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $76.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.00 million. Rambus had a net margin of 48.31% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

About Rambus

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.