Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 246,184 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 246,184 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.97% of Kemper worth $37,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kemper in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 257.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kemper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Kemper by 89.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Trading Up 1.1 %

KMPR traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.34. 338,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,401. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.67 and its 200 day moving average is $59.42. Kemper Co. has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $65.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -32.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Kemper Announces Dividend

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Kemper’s payout ratio is -65.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on KMPR. UBS Group increased their target price on Kemper from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

