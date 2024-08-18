Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 811,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,040 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.28% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $73,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $138,295.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.29 per share, with a total value of $411,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $138,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BECN. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $119.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.30.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BECN traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.17. 696,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,701. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.78 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.76. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.50 and a twelve month high of $105.42.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.47). Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Further Reading

