Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 1,459.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,628,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523,650 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.39% of RXO worth $42,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in RXO during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Motco increased its stake in shares of RXO by 5,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of RXO by 106,833.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of RXO by 2,235.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in RXO by 2,008.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RXO shares. Raymond James began coverage on RXO in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on RXO from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of RXO from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of RXO from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of RXO from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NYSE RXO traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -322.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average of $22.84. RXO, Inc. has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $32.82.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $930.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. RXO’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RXO, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

