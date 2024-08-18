Venus (XVS) Trading Up 11.2% This Week

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. In the last seven days, Venus has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One Venus token can now be purchased for approximately $6.88 or 0.00011715 BTC on exchanges. Venus has a total market cap of $111.44 million and approximately $11.19 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Venus Profile

Venus’ launch date was November 20th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,202,531 tokens. Venus’ official website is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io.

Venus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) lending and borrowing platform deployed on the BNB Chain. Created by the Swipe project team, led by Joselito Lizarondo, it combines the features of Maker and Compound to offer a user-friendly DeFi experience. The native governance token, XVS, is used for voting, staking, and participating in the protocol’s governance. Venus Protocol focuses on risk management, decentralization, and user experience improvements in its latest version (V4), introducing features like Isolated Pools and the Resilient Price Oracle to enhance its capabilities.”

