Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 593,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,148 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of Veralto worth $56,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veralto by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,429,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,869,000 after buying an additional 1,568,103 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Veralto by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,097,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,232,000 after buying an additional 553,021 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,018,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Veralto by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,978,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,700,000 after buying an additional 617,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,143,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veralto Stock Performance

Veralto stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.72. 942,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,257. Veralto Co. has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $109.52. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.18.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.73%.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,249.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,055 shares of company stock worth $428,345 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on VLTO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.46.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

