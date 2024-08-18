Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,564 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,984 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 539.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 153,520 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 129,522 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.0% in the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,241 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.6% in the second quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 73,492 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 19.2% in the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $40.61. 13,377,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,707,240. The firm has a market cap of $170.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.