Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ VRCA opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58.

In other news, insider Joe Bonaccorso sold 25,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $179,754.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,932.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joe Bonaccorso sold 25,461 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $179,754.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,932.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ted White sold 32,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $229,231.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,854.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRCA. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,099,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,966,000 after buying an additional 2,060,199 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,999,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,935 shares in the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,268,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $332,000. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

