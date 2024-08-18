Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.83.

VIK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Viking from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Viking in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Viking in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Viking in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Viking in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Viking during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viking during the second quarter worth about $2,715,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Viking in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,989,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Viking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $679,000.

NYSE VIK opened at $35.14 on Friday. Viking has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $37.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.69.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $718.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viking will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

