Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Vishay Precision Group from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Performance

NYSE VPG opened at $27.90 on Thursday. Vishay Precision Group has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $36.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.64. The stock has a market cap of $372.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.57 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 6.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 176,001 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 47.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 192,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 62,186 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 199,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 139,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 14,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

