Vista Investment Partners LLC Acquires 195 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Cencora makes up 1.5% of Vista Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COR. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $567,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,212,508,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,307,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on COR shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cencora from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.57.

Cencora Trading Up 0.6 %

COR stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,013,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,765. The company has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.65 and a 12 month high of $247.66.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $5,853,984.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,189.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,338,756 shares of company stock worth $1,476,658,274. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

