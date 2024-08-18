Vista Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 836.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.1 %

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,494,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,344,165. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.13 and a 200-day moving average of $181.03. The stock has a market cap of $178.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $135.87 and a one year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.93.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

