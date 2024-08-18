Vista Investment Partners LLC Buys 223 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.7% of Vista Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 170,376,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,025,605,000 after buying an additional 9,978,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,098,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,758,789,000 after buying an additional 3,110,601 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,295,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,847,000 after buying an additional 992,496 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,569,000 after buying an additional 1,702,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $3,229,888,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,675,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,535,780. The company has a market capitalization of $342.40 billion, a PE ratio of 57.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.85 and a 12 month high of $194.99.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 186.82% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.29.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

